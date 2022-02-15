The 1975 announce their live return at Japan’s Summer Sonic 2022

The 1975 have announced that they will be making their live comeback by headlining Japan’s Summer Sonic 2022 in August.

The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020, and comes after The 1975 hinted at new activity by wiping their social media accounts earlier this week.

The 1975 have been announced this morning (February 15) as headliners of Summer Sonic 2022.

Advertisement

The band will top the bill on August 20 at the Zozomarine Stadium and Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, before then headlining the event the following day (August 21) at Maishima Sonic Park in Osaka.

The 1975 join Post Malone as headliners of Summer Sonic 2022, with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, The Libertines and St. Vincent also set to perform. You can see the line-up so far below.

“Summer Sonic is going to make a full and strong comeback,” the festival’s Naoki Shimizu said in a statement. “Festivals overseas like Coachella are coming up very soon and moving forward to reach this goal.

“We cannot win back the time we lost, but please give us a chance to make it up! Instead of being afraid and staying inside, why don’t we feel the connection to the world by experiencing our Summer Sonic! Let’s bring back the exciting days with full of live music festivals! We cannot fulfil our dreams without dreaming.”

Advertisement

You can find tickets and more information about Summer Sonic 2022 by heading here.

Last month The 1975 shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to May 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with frontman Matty Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.