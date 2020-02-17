The 1975 appear to have launched a “digital detox” website called Mindshower

The 1975 have been directing fans to a strange new website called Mindshower.

The “digital detox” page is hosting a countdown which runs out on Wednesday evening (February 19) at 6pm.

The minimal website hosts the countdown, directions to ‘press’ and ‘bookings’ emails, and almost nonsensical messages. “I am doing my mind and my life!” one proclaims, while others read: “I feel comfort and respect.” “I go!” “Peace back!”

Advertisement

Mindshower.ai has been hinted to be a 1975-related project in a number of ways. “Begin your own journey and find yourself in our stunning retreat,” the only tweet from a Mindshower account reads. “Mindshower digital detox puts you back in control. RECONNECT. RECHARGE. REJUVENATE.” The tweet has been retweeted by 1975 guitarist Adam Hann.

Begin your own journey and find yourself in our stunning retreat. Mindshower digital detox puts you back in control. RECONNECT. RECHARGE. REJUVENATE.https://t.co/xZCuK0BFZX pic.twitter.com/CDmUt8PbIP — mindshower.ai (@MindshowerAI) February 14, 2020

Matty Healy also shared a photo on his Instagram page, not directly linking to the website, but giving the caption: “MIND SHOWER.”

It’s not clear yet if Mindshower is leading a countdown to the release of a new 1975 song, but the band’s manager Jamie Oborne has previously confirmed that a new song from the upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ LP (out April 24) will be released before the band play two shows at London’s O2 Arena, which come this Friday and Saturday (February 21, 22).

Advertisement

The 1975’s new UK tour kicked off on Saturday night (February 15) in Nottingham, and saw the band debut two brand new songs.

New album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ comes out on April 24 – so far, we’ve heard its Greta Thunberg-featuring opening track, the raucous ‘People’, ‘Frail State Of Mind’ and ‘Me & You Together Song’.

The 1975 won Band Of The Decade and the Innovation Award at this week’s NME Awards 2020. The band then played a special five-song closing set.