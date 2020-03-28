The 1975 ask fans to “share moments from their lives” for new video

The 1975 have asked fans to contribute to a new video, setting out four different ways to get involved.

The band posted a message on their Twitter earlier today (March 28), detailing what fans need to do to get involved.

The post gives four different options for those wishing to contribute, asking them to “share a random anecdote about something you experienced recently”, send in a video of “your creative expression”, share what three feelings “encapsulate the present”, or share a video that “makes you proud or makes you laugh”.

Fans should send videos to the email address in the post below by March 30. It has not been specified what the video is for. See the post below for more details.

Meanwhile, The 1975’s next single is just days away, according to the band’s manager. On March 25, Jamie Oborne told fans that a new track from the band would arrive very soon. “It’s days away (single digits) x,” he wrote on Twitter.

The band’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ was initially scheduled for release on February 21, but was pushed back to April 24. During the group’s recent arena tour, frontman Matty Healy confirmed that it had been delayed again.

Oborne also recently revealed that he and Healy had been discussing releasing a record of Drive Like I Do rarities. The band went by the moniker before adopting the name The 1975 in 2017.