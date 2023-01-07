The 1975 ‘At Their Very Best’ live from Madison Square Garden is on Amazon Prime

The 1975‘s recent Madison Square Garden stop of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour has been captured on film for Amazon Prime Video.
The gig took place on November 7, 2022 and, as with all of the shows on the band’s current tour, features them playing their recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ in full, followed by a selection of their greatest hits.
“Catch The 1975 at their very best, live on stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In a career-spanning set featuring songs from their most recent chart-topping album Being Funny in a Foreign Language alongside a meaty helping of classic cuts, this already legendary concert captures the iconic British band operating at the peak of their powers, delivering as many surprises as beloved hits,” the Amazon Prime description reads.
The band’s frontman Matty Healy has made the headlines various times for his on-stage antics through the North American leg of the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. In Kentucky last month, for example, he had the phrase ‘I’m a man’ tattooed on his chest on stage. The tour has also featured a number of conceptual interludes from Healy, which have seen him fondling himself on a sofa, doing push-ups and eating raw steak.
Healy has also sparked debate online over him kissing fans on stage and gone viral for shouting at security with an Auto-Tuned microphone.
The 1975’s UK and Ireland leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour kicks off tomorrow (January 8) with singer-songwriter and Dirty Hit labelmate Bonnie Kemplay as their newly-announced support act. An intimate show at Gorilla in Manchester for War Child is also set for February 1.
You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
Sunday 8 – Brighton, Brighton Center
Monday 9 – Bournemouth, International Center
Tuesday 10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
Thursday 12 – London – The O2
Friday 13 – London, The O2
Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena
Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena
Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
Wednesday 1 – Manchester, Gorilla