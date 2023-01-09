Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour

The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below.

The band were playing the Brighton Centre on Sunday (January 8) in support of their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

During the show, Healy shared his support for those on strike at the moment and in recent weeks, calling out those in the media who have criticised them.

“Even though they might be nice people, the Fiona Bruces and Richard Madeleys and the people that are in the media allowing that narrative [of criticising strikers] to keep going, if you’re a nurse or you’re a policeman or you’re a fireman, or you work in the public sector,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

“Don’t cheer just for the word nurse!” he then responded, going on: “If you work for the public sector, by proxy you know more about what resonates with the British public than any fucking person on the telly or on stage.

“Don’t get bamboozled by that narrative. I don’t doubt there’s sincerity, but if they believed something else they wouldn’t be there.”

See the speech and more footage from the gig alongside the full setlist below.

The 1975 played:

‘The 1975 (Being Funny In A Foreign Language)’

‘Looking for Somebody (To Love)’

‘Happiness’

‘Part Of The Band’

‘Oh Caroline’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘All I Need To Hear’

‘Roadkill’

‘I Couldn’t Be More In Love’

‘fallingforyou’

‘I Like America & America Likes Me’

‘About You’

‘When We Are Together’

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’

‘Chocolate’

‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

‘Paris’

‘Robbers’

‘Somebody Else’

‘Love It If We Made It’

‘The Sound’

‘Sex’

‘Give Yourself A Try’

Reviewing The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden, NME wrote: “It’s the kind of night that only The 1975 could host, the type of evening that leaves you buzzing and remembering why you love live music in the first place, walking home and thinking aloud, as one fan did before heading towards the subway: “I didn’t know how much I needed that.” The gig is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Healy has made the headlines various times for his on-stage antics through the North American leg of the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. In Kentucky last month, for example, he had the phrase ‘I’m a man’ tattooed on his chest on stage. The tour has also featured a number of conceptual interludes from Healy, which have seen him fondling himself on a sofa, doing push-ups and eating raw steak.

The 1975’s UK and Ireland leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour continues tonight (January 9) in Bournemouth with singer-songwriter and Dirty Hit labelmate Bonnie Kemplay as their newly-announced support act. An intimate show at Gorilla in Manchester for War Child is also set for February 1.

The full list of remaining dates below.

JANUARY 2023

Monday 9 – Bournemouth, International Center

Tuesday 10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Thursday 12 – London – The O2

Friday 13 – London, The O2

Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

Wednesday 1 – Manchester, Gorilla