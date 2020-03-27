The 1975, BTS, Charli XCX for Twitch stream coronavirus fundraiser this weekend

The 1975, BTS, Charli XCX are among a host of acts who are live-streaming performances to raise funds for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to stymie the spread of coronavirus.

From tomorrow (March 28), fans can visit Twitch’s ‘Stream Aid’ website to watch various music performances as well as lives-streamed competitions for games including Fornite. The 12-hour live-stream, which is co-hosted with Amazon Music, kicks off at 9pm PST (4am GMT).

Artists who’ll be streaming include The 1975, BTS, Charli XCX, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello, Childish Gambino, The Chainsmokers, Lauv, Diplo, Brendon Urie, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Zedd, and more. Jimmy Fallon, Shaquille O’Neal, John Legend are also listed on the schedule, which you can see in full here.

Viewers will be able donate to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund via the streaming link.

The news comes as dozens of artists try to keep their fans entertained at home while the coronavirus crisis deepens. Read NME‘s deep-dive into some of the virtual concerts here.

Meanwhile, Twitch and Amazon Music are the latest entertainment platforms to unveil special digital events amid the pandemic.

TIDAL is gifting music fans with 12 hours of free filmed concerts including performances from Jay-Z, Rihanna, Meek Mill, Beyoncé, and others.

The daily ‘At Home With TIDAL’ streaming marathon kicked off on Wednesday (March 25). Tomorrow (March 28) TIDAL will air hip hop concerts, and on Sunday (March 29) it will broadcast R&B performances.