The 1975 have announced the cancellation of their entire touring schedule for 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band were set to play a number of rescheduled dates at venues including London’s Finsbury Park and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this year, but say that the cancellation is the “best course of action” amid immense uncertainty surrounding the return of live music.

“These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later,” The 1975 wrote.

Advertisement

But, in a positive update for fans, the band confirmed that they are already at work on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

“We’re currently making a new album and look forward to seeing you all at a show as soon as it is safe to do so,” the band confirmed.

They added: “For information on refunds for Finsbury Park please go to your point of purchase. Stay safe and look after each other. Matty, George, Adam and Ross.”

Despite the lack of touring, Healy teased yesterday that fans can look forward to upcoming collaborations with the likes of Beabadoobee and Charli XCX.

Advertisement

The update comes courtesy of a new Instagram post from the singer, in which he shared a selection of photos of his home, where he is staying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keeping sane by cleaning and taking pictures currently. Very excited about new music in the coming months with some brilliant artists (thank you to them!) – new playlist tomorrow, for sanity reasons,” he wrote.

Asked by a fan if he is collaborating with Beabadoobee or Charli XCX, Healy replied: “BOTH”!