The 1975 cancel massive Finsbury Park show over coronavirus crisis

The 1975 have been forced to cancel their forthcoming outdoor show at Finsbury Park over fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

Initially billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, the band had been set to to headline the one-day event at the London park location on July 11. Support was set to be provided by the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

After the band’s label Dirty Hit promised news on the situation last month, The 1975 have announced this morning (May 6) that they have been forced to cancel their Finsbury Park gig.

Advertisement

“We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has become clear that cancelling the show was unavoidable,” a statement about the gig, which you can read below, says.

The 1975 are now aiming to put on a similar show in 2021, with fans told to “watch this space” in regards to details.

“We are working closely with our ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund,” the statement continues. “Look out for an e-mail from your ticking agent and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after seven days as they are very busy at this time.

“For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.”

Advertisement

The 1975 will release their latest album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ on May 22 — check out NME’s world exclusive review of the record.