No Rome teases collaboration with The 1975 and Charli XCX

Filipino alt-pop artist No Rome has teased a new collaboration with The 1975 and Charli XCX.

The Dirty Hit artist took to Twitter on Monday, February 8 to share the news.

He wrote, “me, (the creator of music) Charli XCX & The 1975 have a song together. Got the masters done and waiting on video edit cuts. Coming out sooner than u think ok that’s all for now I love u”.

“just thought i’d share cos im gassed as fuck,” he added in a follow-up tweet. “life is a little weird rn but Hey Got some Lovin for Music xx”.

Further information surrounding the track, including its release date and title, has not been announced.

The update comes less than a month after The 1975 frontman Matty Healy revealed through Instagram that the band would be collaborating with Charli XCX and Beabadoobee. The band’s latest album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, clinched the number 43 spot in NME‘s 50 best albums of 2020 list. The 1975 announced in January that they’ve begun work on its follow-up.

No Rome on the other hand, released two singles in 2020 – ‘1:45AM’ with Brockhampton’s Bearface, and ‘Hurry Home’ featuring Beabadoobee and Jay Som. No Rome also collaborated with The 1975 in 2018 on ‘Narcissist’.

Charli XCX released her sixth studio album ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ last year. Recorded during COVID-19 lockdown, the album was named NME‘s 24th best album of 2020.

Last week, Charli XCX took to social media to pay tribute to SOPHIE, the late DJ and producer with whom Charli had collaborated since 2015.

“It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life,” Charli wrote, adding that she will “honour Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read”.