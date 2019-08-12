The 1975 claim “big artists” didn’t want to work with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Track will open the band's forthcoming new album

The 1975‘s singer Matt Healy and manager Jamie Oborne claim that climate activist Greta Thunberg was snubbed by a lot of other big artists.

Thunberg and Healy recently teamed up for the new climate change-related song ‘The 1975’. It will open their forthcoming new album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. All proceeds for the track will go to environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.

Healy and Oborne said Thunberg is “the most important person in the world to give a platform to. Other artists didn’t want to do it – it’s madness. Bigger artists than The 1975.”

Oborne, who founded the label Dirty Hit, who was speaking to Rob Adcock on a new BBC Introducing podcast launching in September, also added: “We weren’t even going to release it until the album came out, that was never the plan.

“After we met her in Stockholm and recorded it, we agreed it just wasn’t a statement that could wait six months to come out. It felt like that would’ve made it a vanity exercise.”

NME recently described the track as a “bold, brave move, and one that might be accused of being cynical had The 1975 not got such form in putting world events into music faster than their peers.”

Extinction Rebellion recently responded to the new climate change-related song writing: “Greta you are an outstanding human. You were there when Extinction Rebellion launched back on Parliament Sq in London just nine months ago. Again and again you show your support in meaningful ways – from small kind acts to things like this. We salute you sister.”

Going on to thank The 1975, they added: “We thank you massively for your rebellious contribution and promise to put this to good use. We’re loving your commitment to rebel for life with us.

“Music has the power to break through barriers, and right now we really need to break through some barriers if we are to face this emergency. We are currently heading towards 4 degrees of heating for the world.”