The 1975 confirm fifth album, marking July 7 as significant date

The 1975 have confirmed July 7 as a date of significance ahead of the release of their as-yet-untitled fifth studio album.

Earlier today (June 1), speculation began to grow amongst fans who spotted mysterious posters featuring a black-and-white photo from a distance with frontman Matty Healy, and a date of July 7.

The band also hinted at new activity by wiping their social media accounts back in February.

Advertisement

Now, they have confirmed the rumours, marking the announcement with two new photos, taken by collaborator Samuel Bradley. Sharing one of the photos on their Instagram and Twitter, the caption reads: “Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975”.

The band’s profile pictures on their Instagram accounts have also changed, as has the imagery on their Twitter and Spotify pages. In addition, they have each shared the same cryptic artwork on their individual Instagram accounts.

Fans can sign up to receive news on the new album first via the band’s official website.

Advertisement

At the start of the year, The 1975 shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to May 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.

Healy has also been teasing material from his side project Drive Like I Do, telling fans that his Drive Like I Do project will include “a little bit of new music”.

Elsewhere, Holly Humberstone shared her new single ‘Sleep Tight’ in April, which was co-written with Healy and long-time collaborator Rob Milton. The single is Humberstone’s second collaboration with The 1975 frontman.

This August, The 1975 will make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.