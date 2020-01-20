The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

The 1975 have been announced to perform live at the NME Awards 2020. Tickets are available here.

Joining previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee, The 1975 will be providing a grand finale to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton where they will close proceedings on February 12 with an epic five-song set. More huge live performances for the NME Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

The band have also received multiple nods in the full list of nominations for the NME Awards 2020, which was revealed today. Among the likes of FKA twigs, Billie Eilish, Slowthai, Foals, Lizzo, Charli XCX, AJ Tracey and Stormzy, Matty Healy and co scored a number of nominations – including Best Band In The World, Best Song In The World and Best Festival Headliner. Frontman Matty Healy was also recently named by NME as one of the key 10 artists who defined music in the last decade.

The band are currently at work on their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, having recently pushed back the release date from February to April 24. Last week, the band’s manager Jamie Oborne told NME that the band are “reaching the finish line” on the record – and that it’s sounding “seminal” and “fucking bonkers.”

Next month also sees The 1975 head out on a UK and Ireland arena joined by Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee.

Along with the full list of nominees for the NME Awards 2020 and the Australian winners announced, today also saw Emily Eavis named as the recipient of this year’s Godlike Genius Award.

Along with the full list of nominees for the NME Awards 2020 and the Australian winners announced, today also saw Emily Eavis named as the recipient of this year's Godlike Genius Award.

