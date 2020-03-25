The 1975 could be set to release Drive Like I Do rarities

The 1975 have been discussing the idea of releasing Drive Like I Do rarities, according to their manager.

Matty Healy and co. went by the name before adopting their current moniker. In 2017, the frontman confirmed that a debut album from his former project would arrive “in the coming few years”, adding that that Drive Like I Do and The 1975 are “separate entities”.

Now, The 1975’s manager and Dirty Hit boss Jamie Oborne has hinted that fans could be hearing more from DLID in the near future.

In a series of tweets regarding the progress of the upcoming ’75 album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, Oborne was asked: “Is there any chance old tracks like Wolves will ever get released?”

He replied: “Yes matty and I are talking about releasing a DLID rarities record. Would you all like that?”

“WHY IS THAT EVEN A QUESTION YES,” answered one fan in the comments section. Another wrote: “Mate I swear it’s the only thing fans can agree on.” You can see those tweets and more reactions below.

This comes after Healy was recently forced to debunk whispers of a Drive Like I Do comeback as a new website was launched bearing the band’s logo. Later, the singer confirmed that this was a “fake website” before it was taken offline.

Elsewhere in today’s Twitter updates, Oborne confirmed that The 1975’s next ‘Notes…’ track would be arriving at some point in the coming days.

The follow-up to ‘A Brief Inquiry…‘ was originally scheduled for release on February 21, but Healy revealed in January that it had been pushed back to April 24. During ’75’s recent arena tour, however, he confirmed that the album had once again been delayed.