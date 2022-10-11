Check out The 1975 smooth cover of Take That’s ‘A Million Love Songs’

The 1975 covered Take That‘s 1992 single ‘A Million Love Songs’ in the Live Lounge today (October 11) – check out the video below.

Matty Healy and co. recorded a special session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month ahead of releasing their fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, this Friday (October 14).

To begin, The 1975 played their recent single ‘I’m In Love With You’. For the band’s version of ‘A Million Love Songs’, Healy’s vocals were accompanied only by a delicate piano arrangement.

“It’s funny that, isn’t it?” Healy said when asked about ’75’s choice of cover. “I’d have loved to have done something like what you’d normally do… like a Taylor Swift [song] or a Harry Styles or a Ariana Grande or someone like that – someone who’s really happening right now.

“But I think the only song that I’d heard in ages where I thought, ‘You know what? If Donny Hathaway had said that, or Al Green had said that…’. I’d be like, ‘Woah – that’s really legit.

“Not to shade Gary Barlow; I love Gary Barlow as a songwriter. But that song’s like my life – that’s all I do, is write love songs and I’m still here like the rest of us… still trying to figure it out.”

Watch The 1975’s Live Lounge Month performances beneath, or listen back to the full programme via BBC Sounds.

On Thursday (October 13), The 1975 will play a pair of intimate album release gigs at Pryzm in Kingston-upon-Thames.

The band are set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour in January 2023 following a string of North American concerts this November/December. You can find any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (North America).

The full list of 2023 UK and Ireland dates are as follows:

JANUARY

8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth, International Center

10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12 – London – The O2

13 – London, The O2

15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin, 3Arena

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

In a four star review of The 1975’s imminent new album, NME said: “‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ feels like the right next step after pushing experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just eleven tracks to its name.

“The 1975: At Their Very Best – the lofty, and slightly tongue-in-cheek title they’ve given to their upcoming tour – might be infuriatingly, brilliantly cocky, but let’s face facts: it’s also pretty accurate.”