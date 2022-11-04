The 1975 debut dazzling new live show as ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ tour kicks off

The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ world tour in Connecticut last night (November 3) – see them debut new songs and a dazzling new live show alongside the full setlist and reaction below.
The band will tour the United States and Canada until the end of the year in support of new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, and debuted three songs from the album live for the first time at the tour opener in Uncasville, Connecticut on Thursday night.
With a stunning new stage design set inside a house across two floors, the band played the majority of the new album before an encore of sorts, featuring some of their biggest hits. They also debuted a striking piano-based version of 2018 track ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’.
See footage and the full setlist from last night’s show below.
The 1975 played:
‘The 1975’ (Being Funny In A Foreign Language)
‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’
‘Happiness’
‘Part Of The Band’
‘Oh Caroline’
‘I’m In Love With You’
‘All I Need To Hear’
‘Roadkill’
‘fallingforyou’
‘I Like America & America Likes Me’
‘About You’
‘When We Are Together’
‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’
‘Chocolate’
‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’
‘Paris’
‘Robbers’
‘Somebody Else’
‘Love It If We Made It’
‘The Sound’
‘Sex’
‘Give Yourself A Try’
Following their string of North American concerts this November/December, The 1975 are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in January 2023, with an Australian and New Zealand leg then following later next year.
You can find any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (NA) and see all dates in full below.
