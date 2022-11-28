The 1975: “Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced us quite a lot”

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed the aesthetic influence of Depeche Mode on his band.

Speaking a new interview with Kyle Meredith on American radio station 91.9 WFPK, Meredith asked Healy directly whether the electro pioneers were an influence on their music videos, having noticed “little things” in their visuals that he had enjoyed in those of Depeche Mode.

“I think that Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced The 1975 quite a lot, yeah,” replied Healy. “But there’s not many references in there to their stuff because honestly, I like them aesthetically more than I like them musically, not to [be like] ‘Shots fired,’ but I’m just saying to be honest.”

Healy also went into detail about his habit of writing songs that don’t have a chorus. “It’s not until somebody points it out to me that I think, ‘Oh my God, it doesn’t have a traditional chorus’. It’s the same with [2013 single] ‘Sex’, it doesn’t have a traditional chorus, it just has this kind of resolve at the end.

“I think a lot of my favourite songs are like that – I’ve referenced ‘All My Friends’ by LCD Soundsystem openly throughout my career and there’s kind of like an attention, suspension going on the whole time, and then you get this resolve. Maybe that’s good enough for us, maybe we don’t actually need the chorus. We’ve been taught that the chorus is the Revelation but maybe it’s not.”

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode are set to release their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, in spring 2023. It is their first record since the death of founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher, who passed away in May at the age of 60. They will also be embarking on a world tour, which includes a date at London’s Twickenham Stadium and a headline slot at Primavera Sound. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

Depeche Mode’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:

MARCH

23 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center

28 – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

30 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

APRIL

02 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

05 – Chicago, IL United Center

07 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

09 – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

12 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell

14 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden

MAY

16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen

23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena

26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese

28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión

31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique

JUNE

02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival

04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena

09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival

11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf

14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle

17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium

20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion

22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy

24 – Paris, FR Stade de France

27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken

29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park

JULY

04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium

07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion

12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico

14 – Milan, IT San Siro

16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion

23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb

26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională

28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna

30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport

AUGUST

02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy

06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak

08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto

11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena

Meanwhile, The 1975 will be bringing their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Ireland in January 2023. The full list of dates is below and you can buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth, International Center

10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12 – London, The O2

13 – London, The O2

15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin, 3Arena

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena