Matty Healy talks working on Drive Like I Do album and new The 1975 material while in lockdown

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has revealed that he’s working on a Drive Like I Do album during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The frontman was speaking on to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 when he discussed how he’d been spending his downtime to delve into a number of studio projects.

“Yeah, we’re making stuff. I mean, I don’t know if we’re making like a new 1975 record, but to be honest with you, like I wouldn’t be surprised, not like an album but like, I don’t know,” he told Lowe.

Advertisement

“Me and George [Daniel, drummer and producer] are here and we had a bunch of things that we were going to be working on kind of later on in the year anyway that we just kind of bumped up to now. So that’s good.”

Healy went on to say that the pair are also “working on other people’s music” as well as revisiting past Drive Like I Do material in the hope of sharing an official record.

“I’ve been doing Drive Like I do as well. I’ve been organising what songs of the old ones that exist on the internet [to use],” he explained.

“I’m going to put [it] out as an official [release]. The first album that never came out, but I’m going to follow it with… There was so much in between Drive Like I do, early 1975 stuff that just fell at the wayside. No one’s heard any of that.”

Advertisement

The 1975 went by the name Drive Like I Do before adopting their current moniker. In 2017, Healy confirmed that a debut album from his former project would arrive “in the coming few years”, adding that that Drive Like I Do and The 1975 are “separate entities”.

This comes after The 1975’s manager and Dirty Hit boss Jamie Oborne revealed that he was in talks with Healy “about releasing a DLID rarities record”. The news came as part of a string of updates on the group’s upcoming fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Meanwhile, Oborne has given ’75 fans an update on the status of the band’s upcoming Finsbury Park show.