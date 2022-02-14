The 1975 hint at new music by deleting social media accounts

The 1975 have deleted their social media accounts and turned their website blank, hinting at the imminent arrival of new music.

As of today (February 14), the band’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts have both been deactivated, while their official website purely features a blank white page.

In the past, when teasing new material, the band deleted all traces of themselves from social media. Now, as they did before announcing 2018 album ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, 2019’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ and with their second album ‘I Love It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’, the band have now erased their entire social media presence.

Advertisement

Last month, it appeared that the band were back in the studio working on new music, with frontman Matty Healy sharing black-and-white footage shows Healy strumming an acoustic guitar as instruments and recording equipment are set up around him. The post was captioned ‘Part 5, day 1’, hinting at a fifth studio album for the band.

The four-piece’s follow-up to May 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with frontman Matty Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.

In another signifier of new music, the band’s manager Jamie Oborne tweeted over the weekend: “I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful.”

I wish I could play you guys the new record. It’s so beautiful. : ) x — Jamie Oborne (@jamieoborne) February 13, 2022

While being relatively quiet over the last year, Healy did guest as the surprise support act during Phoebe Bridgers’ show in Los Angeles last October. The singer performed a special acoustic set during the show which featured two new songs, including one that was titled ‘New York’.

Advertisement

The 1975 also teamed up with the climate change organisation Music Declares Emergency to release a t-shirt during October.