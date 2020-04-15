The 1975’s next single ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ is coming next week

The 1975 are due to release their next single ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ next week.

The group premiered the upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ track during their UK arena tour back in February, where they also played ‘Guys’ for the very first time.

Earlier today (April 15), ’75 fans began sharing a Universal Music Group pre-save link for ‘Too Shy’ on Twitter. Upon clicking the URL, you’re taken to a landing page bearing the song’s title and official artwork.

Those signed up to receive updates from The 1975 were also sent an email which revealed that ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ would be arriving next Friday (April 24).

You can see a screenshot below.

WAIT if you’re too shy comes out on 23rd april ?! i’m so excited to hear the studio version of this @the1975 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/XAEK2dUcQo — claudia (@claudiajemima) April 15, 2020

the 1975 is releasimg if you’re too shy pic.twitter.com/WeXeff6RQn — 𝔤𝔦𝔷𝔢𝔪 (@lostmyheadmila) April 15, 2020

Frontman Matty Healy stated that the song would be the group’s next single shortly after its live airing in February. The band’s manager Jamie Oborne later said that another track would be arriving first, which turned out to be ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’.

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ has already proved to be a big hit with fans, with multiple live versions having been posted on YouTube. The song was hailed by NME as “a horn-driven uptempo bop”.

Meanwhile, Matty Healy has revealed he’s been working on a Drive Like I Do album and new The 1975 material while in lockdown. “Me and George [Daniel, drummer and producer] are here and we had a bunch of things that we were going to be working on kind of later on in the year anyway that we just kind of bumped up to now,” he explained.

In other news, Jamie Oborne has given fans an update on the status of the band’s upcoming Finsbury Park show as the coronavirus crisis continues to disrupt live events.