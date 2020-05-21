GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

The 1975 launch ‘Mindshower’ digital detox for fans to “learn, share and create”

You can enter the virtual waiting room now...

By Nick Reilly
The 1975
The 1975 (Picture: Getty)

The 1975 have launched ‘Mindshower’, a new virtual space where fans can experience a “digital detox” inspired by the band’s music.

Inspired by the futuristic video for ‘The Birthday Party‘, the Mindshower.AI site allows fans to “learn, create [and] share” with a series of interactive resources.

Once inside, fans can read a set of exclusive ‘zines created by long time collaborators of the band (Tobias Rylander – set design, Jon Gilmore – production, Jordan Hughes – photography, Sam Burgess Johnson – design, Patricia Villirillo – styling/creative direction), featuring unseen photos and insights from behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on the ‘Mindshower’ site, fans can download a suite of assets linked to the band’s new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, allowing them to create their own remixes and art inspired by the new album.

A collaboration with Amazon, the site also allows fans to upload their own creations to the ‘Mindshower’ digital detox space for a new competition where fans are encouraged to design artwork – with the winning entrant being eligible to be featured in Amazon Music’s marketing campaign for the new album, featuring on billboards in London and the Amazon homepage.

Speaking about the new site, Dirty Hit’s Jamie Oborne said: “With ‘Mindshower’, we wanted to offer the fans a unique insight into the world of The 1975. Using the creative from ‘The Birthday Party’ video, we worked alongside Amazon Music to create an experience where their fans can not only learn more from the band, but also use this information to create and share their own content.

“Our hope is that ‘Mindshower’ will serve as both an insight into the making of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ and the themes behind it, and that it will inspire fans to share their own reflections of the record through the art and music they create.”

Advertisement

It comes as the band prepare to release their fourth album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.