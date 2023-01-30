The 1975, Lewis Capaldi and Arlo Parks among artists confirmed for Radio One Big Weekend 2023

The first batch of acts for the line-up of BBC’s Radio One Big Weekend 2023 has been announced.

The news was confirmed by Greg James on the Radio One Breakfast Show today (January 30). The 1975, Lewis Capaldi and Arlo Parks are just a few of the acts who will be coming to Camperdown Park in Dundee over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Anne-Marie, Niall Horan and Raye will also be playing the festival.

Last year’s edition of the festival was hosted in Coventry’s War Memorial Park to celebrate the city’s tenure as City of Culture 2021 and was headlined by Harry Styles. Ed Sheeran, Sam Fender, George Ezra, Lorde, Fontaines D.C. and Sigrid were also part of the line-up for the festival’s first edition since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dundee previously hosted Radio One Big Weekend in 2006 and was planning to host again in 2020 before organisers pulled the plug due to restrictions in the early stages of the pandemic.

More acts will be announced for the festival in due course.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee and we are looking forward to hosting such an exciting event at Camperdown Park after the disappointment of 2020’s cancellation,” John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, told the BBC.

“Radio 1’s Big Weekend will showcase Dundee not only to the tens of thousands of people who attend, but also the millions who will watch and listen through the BBC.

“We expect a huge economic boost for the area as the event has been worth millions of pounds to previous host locations.”

It is expected that, as ever, a large portion of the tickets will be reserved for Dundee locals, with another smaller portion kept for residents in the surrounding areas. The rest will be put up for general sale.

Radio One Big Weekend will take place from May 26-28.