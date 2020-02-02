The 1975‘s Matty Healy performed in a hospital gown last night following an illness that forced the band to cancel a recent performance in Brisbane.

The band were due to headline the city’s Laneway Festival yesterday (February 1), but were forced to withdraw from the Brisbane date due to Healy being hospitalised after suffering a “bout of serious sickness” following a medical examination that advised the frontman he was “too weak to play.”

Healy informed fans on Twitter that he was “alive and well” and that “shit just got way too vibey” while thanking fans for their well wishes.

After previously suggesting he might be fit to perform the Sydney date of the festival, Healy and the band managed to make the date at The Domain. As the set began the frontman stirred fans into a frenzy as he walked onto the stage in a hospital gown, harking back to the time Kurt Cobain did a similar thing during Nirvana’s legendary 1992 Reading Festival set.

Opening with ‘People’, watch Healy’s hospital gown performance below:

Imagine never having heard of the 1975 and someone just showing you this pic.twitter.com/hc14SdbX9K — Macy 🔆🦋🐀 (@indigopu_ff) February 2, 2020

The 1975’s Sydney Laneway Festival setlist:

‘People’

‘Give Yourself a Try’

‘Me & You Together Song’

‘Sincerity Is Scary’

‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

‘An Encounter’

‘Robbers’

‘Somebody Else’

‘I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)’

‘The 1975’ (Notes Version)

‘Love It If We Made It’

‘Chocolate’

‘Sex’

‘The Sound’

Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding hit back at Healy after he criticised her in a recent interview.

“The artists whose single streams are in the billions, people don’t buy their albums, necessarily… Ellie Goulding, people will listen to her music at the gym and they will listen to it on playlists,” Healy said.

Later, posting on her Instagram stories, Goulding hit back by pointing out her album sales to The 1975 frontman: “I’ve had 3 multi platinum albums so I feel like people have been fairly invested but ok I’ll let you have it.”

The 1975 are due to close the NME Awards 2020 on February 12.