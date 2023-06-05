The 1975’s Matty Healy kisses security guard at Denmark concert

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has continued the unconventional tradition of consensually kissing someone on the lips during the band’s song ‘Robbers’ – this time, turning his attention to a security guard.

The kiss took place during the band’s appearance at NorthSide Festival in Denmark, where fan footage captured Healy mouthing to the guard “Wanna kiss me?” The grinning security guard accepted, raising his hands in celebration as Healy continued singing the song.

Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023

The so-called ‘Robbers kiss’ has seemingly been a part of the band’s sets on and off from as early as 2014, when the song itself was released as part of The 1975’s eponymous debut album.

While it largely takes place during ‘Robbers’, it also took place during ‘Loving Someone’ at a performance in Dubai circa 2019. This particular kiss was deemed controversial, given that homosexuality is illegal in the United Arab Emirates. In later reflecting on the kiss, Healy confessed to feeling “pretty irresponsible” at the time.

The single was also the centre of a key fan interaction back in April, when Healy invited a fan on-stage to play guitar during the song while performing in Bangkok, Thailand.

Away from the band’s extensive ‘At Their Very Best’ world tour, Healy recently featured on a new single by The Japanese House entitled ‘Sunshine Baby’. He also officially left all forms of social media in April, telling an audience in Australia: “The era of me being a fucking arsehole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough.”