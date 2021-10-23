Watch The 1975’s Matty Healy perform ‘Jesus Christ 2005…’ with Phoebe Bridgers

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy appeared as the surprise support act at Phoebe Bridgers‘ show in Los Angeles last night (October 22) – check out the footage below.

Healy delivered a special acoustic set at LA’s Greek Theatre, which was the final stop-off on Bridgers’ 2021 US tour. Ahead of the gig, the ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter told her fans to “come early tonight. trust me”.

Bridgers joined Healy on stage to perform ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’, her collaboration with The 1975 from their 2020 album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. It marked the first time the pair had played the song together.

Healy also performed two new tracks, one of which he revealed to be titled ‘New York’. Elsewhere, the frontman introduced The 1975’s 2013 single ‘Sex’ as an “emo classic” (via Rock Cellar Magazine).

You can watch fan-shot footage from the show below.

come early tonight. trust me. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) October 22, 2021

🎵#the1975’s Matty Healy opened for @phoebe_bridgers in LA

watch them perform together 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America' live for the very first time ever pic.twitter.com/IbhUwA1Gr9 — 4you (@4_youu_) October 23, 2021

Matty Healy introduced @the1975’s “Sex” as an “emo classic,” and it’s hard to disagree? pic.twitter.com/NXpCSnMSDI — Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) October 23, 2021

Healy’s airing of new material comes after he teased that he was “making another ‘classic record'” over the summer.

Bridgers previously told The Forty-Five that ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ was “a duet, but the people in the duet don’t want to fuck each other. It’s a love song of two lonely people”.

She also told the outlet that she felt “hating The 1975” was “sexist”. “Because teenage girls invented that band being famous. Like, teenage girls invented The Beatles,” she explained. “Teenage girls invented music. You’re trying to say that something’s stupid just because teenage girls like it? It’s fucking insane.”

Last week Phoebe Bridgers was joined by special guest Julien Baker at her concert in Berkeley, California. The Boygenius bandmates performed a cover of Loudon Wainwright III’s ‘One Man Guy’ together.