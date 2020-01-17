News Music News

Matty Healy confirms The 1975 won’t be headlining Glastonbury this year

But he might be tempted to "do a little acoustic set at the Stone Temple"

Sam Moore
The 1975
The 1975 (Picture: Getty)

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 won’t be headlining Glastonbury Festival later this year.

Two of the three Pyramid Stage headliners for this year’s Worthy Farm event have already been confirmed, with Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift already confirmed.

The 1975 were thought to be among the possible contenders to fill the final headline slot, but Healy has now clarified that the 2020 festival will not feature his band topping the bill on Glastonbury’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

“No, we’re not going to headline this year,” Healy told Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music. “But Glastonbury is exciting this year. I know a lot about it. I was talking to them about that kind of thing. So I’ve heard amazing stories and amazing things and I am going to, I’m going to go as a punter… it’s going to be wicked.”

The 1975
Matty Healy (Picture: Timothy Norris/FilmMagic)

Healy then said that he still might be tempted to “do a little acoustic set at the Stone Temple” during the festival.

“This is 50 years [of Glastonbury],” he added. “They’re not going to get Muggins get up. Do ‘Chocolate’ 30 times. I’ve another record coming out on the back of my last one and then I’m doing the thing that I said I was going to do. So after I’ve done the thing I’ve said I was going to do, then maybe that’ll happen. Do you know what I mean?

“I’ve got, we have really exciting live stuff coming up this year anyway, like independent stuff.”

The full interview with Healy will air on Apple Music’s Beats 1 next Friday (January 24) on Matt Wilkinson’s show.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, The 1975 announced a North American tour which will kick off in April.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Eminem criticised for making light of Manchester Arena attack on new album

Nick Reilly -
Eminem has faced backlash after making light of the Manchester Arena bombing on his new album. The rap icon surprised fans this morning (January 17)...
Read more
NME Blogs

The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly sincere ‘Me and You Together Song’ 

Thomas Smith -
The band's latest is a return to their shimmering early material
Read more
Album Reviews

Mura Masa – ‘R.Y.C’ review: supremo producer bottles the anxiety and frustration of modern youth

A bruising scrapbook for Britain's maligned and confused
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.