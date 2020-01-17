Matty Healy confirms The 1975 won’t be headlining Glastonbury this year

Matty Healy has revealed that The 1975 won’t be headlining Glastonbury Festival later this year.

Two of the three Pyramid Stage headliners for this year’s Worthy Farm event have already been confirmed, with Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift already confirmed.

The 1975 were thought to be among the possible contenders to fill the final headline slot, but Healy has now clarified that the 2020 festival will not feature his band topping the bill on Glastonbury’s biggest stage.

“No, we’re not going to headline this year,” Healy told Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music. “But Glastonbury is exciting this year. I know a lot about it. I was talking to them about that kind of thing. So I’ve heard amazing stories and amazing things and I am going to, I’m going to go as a punter… it’s going to be wicked.”

Healy then said that he still might be tempted to “do a little acoustic set at the Stone Temple” during the festival.

“This is 50 years [of Glastonbury],” he added. “They’re not going to get Muggins get up. Do ‘Chocolate’ 30 times. I’ve another record coming out on the back of my last one and then I’m doing the thing that I said I was going to do. So after I’ve done the thing I’ve said I was going to do, then maybe that’ll happen. Do you know what I mean?

“I’ve got, we have really exciting live stuff coming up this year anyway, like independent stuff.”

The full interview with Healy will air on Apple Music’s Beats 1 next Friday (January 24) on Matt Wilkinson’s show.

Earlier this week, The 1975 announced a North American tour which will kick off in April.