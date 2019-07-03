'Notes On A Conditional Form' could be coming very shortly...

It appears that Google may have let slip a release date for the new album from The 1975.

The band have been teasing ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ from even before they released third album ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ last November, and it looks like we could now have a firm date for its release, or at least to hear some music from it.

As some fans have pointed out on Twitter, if you Google The 1975, a release date of Saturday 17th August pops up with no explanation.

The date fits with a recent update given by Dirty Hit head honcho and the band’s manager Jamie Oborne, where he confirmed that some music from ‘Notes…’ would be out before the band headline this year’s Reading & Leeds, which takes place the weekend following the 17th.

Matty Healy has recently said that those Reading & Leeds headline sets will be inspired by Nine Inch Nails. “When I saw Nine Inch Nails when I was 18 like off. my. nut,” he said. “it needs to be like that vibe”.

Many release dates have been thrown around for ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, and Oborne even hinted that we could’ve heard music as early as February.

Now, it looks like August could be the moment when we hear album four, a record Healy has described as “sort of emo”.