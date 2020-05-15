Turns out the original singer of The 1975 now plays keyboards in Editors

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has revealed that the band’s original singer is now the keyboard player in Editors.

Talking about the band’s earliest days in a new interview, Healy spoke of when Elliott Williams joined the band, with Healy on drums.

After leaving The 1975 (when Healy took up vocals), Williams then formed the band Airship, before joining Editors in 2012.

Reading the band’s Wikipedia page as part of a GQ interview, Healy told the story of the band’s formation. Reading the entry, which revealed the story in question, Healy replied: “Yeah that’s pretty much true.

“[The 1975 guitarist Adam] Hann was going out with a girl that was in my form, so she came over to me and said, ‘My boyfriend wants to start a band and knows that you play drums’.”

“We all met up, and I was the drummer, and I was singing” he continued. “And then we had this singer called Elliott, who was in a band called Airship, and his band was pretty cool at the time.

“So he did one rehearsal with us, and he thought, ‘Fuck this, bunch of mugs.’ So he left. And then he went and joined Editors in the end. He’s in the band Editors now. We’re still very, very close friends. But yeah, I was originally the drummer, but then I met George [Daniel, 1975 drummer] and it changed my life.”

Healy has also recently launched his own new podcast series, featuring chats between Healy and some of his heroes, including the likes of Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, master-producer Brian Eno, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Bright Eyes‘ Conor Oberst, composer Steve Reich and Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon.

The 1975 will release new album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ next Friday (May 22). In a review, NME gave the album five stars, writing: “Instead of issuing another state-of-the-world album, The 1975 have somehow put out an album made for introspection and headphone listening and dancing around your living room, something deep and sprawling and occasionally silly to dig deep into over many listens, during which your favourite track will shift on a daily basis. Something that requires time and attention – something just right for now.”