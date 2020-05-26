The 1975, Paul Weller, Sam Fender and more donate prizes to Vans for Bands raffle

The likes of Paul Weller, The 1975, Sam Fender and many more have offered up prizes as part of a new charity raffle being held by Vans For Bands.

In the absence of live tours during the pandemic, the luxury tour bus company has been praised after parking their vehicles outside NHS hospitals – allowing frontline workers to relax in comfort while still observing the 2m social distancing rule.

But in a bid to fund the running costs of the tour buses while they are deployed, the company is now running a raffle which will give music fans the chance to get their hands on a selection of exclusive prizes.

Some of you may recognise these old boots… Enter the @VansForBandsLtd raffle to win a piece of Editors history, as seen on Tom on hundreds of stages around the world. Note: boots are in no fit state to wear. Details here….https://t.co/Ydoai00k4m pic.twitter.com/xqwYqVs45s — EDITORS (@editorsofficial) May 24, 2020

Advertisement

As well as tickets to see Paul Weller, The 1975 have offered up an exclusive goody bag. Sam Fender, meanwhile, has donated a signed limited-edition vinyl and poster bundle.

Other prizes – which can be found here – include a drum skin and guitar signed by Frank Turner, a 2018 UK Tour Poster signed by Blossoms, and even the chance to hire a luxury splitter van for seven days.

Ed Thomson, director and co-owner of Vans For Bands, said: “Despite the fact that the live music industry has been decimated by the effects of social distancing due to COVID-19, we are so pleased to see everyone coming together to offer such exciting raffle prizes and memorabilia. A huge thank you to the artists and companies for their generous donations without which this raffle would not be possible.”

The raffle is open now and closes at 6pm BST on Friday 29th May.

Advertisement

Last month, VansForBands also hosted their live-streamed music event Bustival, which saw the likes of Frank Turner performing to raise funds for the NHS.