The 1975 posters hint that band will return with new music next month

The 1975 are set to return with new music next month, if posters spotted by fans are to be believed.

Today (June 1) is an important day for the band, who chose their name based on a poem including the date, and often release new music or share future plans with fans on the day.

For 2022, they appear to have put up posters featuring a black-and-white photo from a distance that appears to be frontman Matty Healy, and a date of July 7. It comes after the band hinted at new activity by wiping their social media accounts back in February.

See the poster, shared on social media by a fan account, below.

This August, The 1975 will make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

At the start of the year, The 1975 shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to May 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with frontman Matty Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.

The band have also been teasing material from his side project Drive Like I Do, with Healy telling fans that his Drive Like I Do project will include “a little bit of new music”. He previously said that he is working on a release under the Drive Like I Do moniker, which has been described as a “separate entity” to The 1975.

In February Healy shared two in-the-studio pictures, saying he was “finishing DLID today” before adding in another caption: “It’s not a full album you guys r crazy.”