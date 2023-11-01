The 1975 recreate ‘American Psycho’ and ‘The Ring’ scenes at ‘Halloween Party’ concert

The 1975 recreated looks and scenes from American Psycho, The Ring and The Blair Witch Project at their ‘Halloween Party’ concert in Detroit last night (October 31).

Fans took to social media to share how impressed they were with the Manchester band’s efforts at the Michigan City’s Little Caesars Arena.

Bandleader Matty Healy donned a range of outfits including dressing up as murderous psychopath Patrick Bateman from the 2000 film American Psycho.

Elsewhere onstage, he acted out the horrifying scene from 2002 film The Ring in which video analyst Noah is killed when Samara’s ghost crawls out of the TV set he’s looking at.

the 1975 are the best performers of our generation. they have upped the bar for concerts because these are full fledged complex productions with a storyline pic.twitter.com/SybFy13vlU — amelia ⎕ *OMG* (@SN0WFLKSMSHR86) November 1, 2023

In another clip shared by fans, Healy is seen recreating the “found footage” camcorder scenes from 1999’s The Blair Witch Project. The acting was shown on stage screens rather than performed onstage. Some eagle-eyed fans also believe the edited footage momentarily showed Healy’s bottom.

I believe Matty Healy just showed his butt on screen. The scene is inspired from The Blair Witch Project (1999)#The1975 #SATVBpic.twitter.com/FBs66pL5aF — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) November 1, 2023

Lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer-producer George Daniel also wore Halloween-themed outfits during the show, including WWF/E wrestler The Undertaker, a masked chainsaw killer and the DC character The Joker.

In other clips Healy put his microphone up to a singing skeleton, which sang snippets of Nickelback‘s ‘How You Remind Me’ and Maroon 5‘s ‘Payphone’ back to him.

NICKELBACK and MAROON 5 cameos at the 1975 Halloween show pls 🤣it just keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/nOnaidYqc9 — tina ⎕ (@hazyheadbigcity) November 1, 2023

More of Matty Healy as Patrick Bateman for Halloween show tonight! 📸 sofar_alright#The1975 #SATVB pic.twitter.com/fT1Ahx498h — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) November 1, 2023

The card Matty gave out to fans tonight. 📸 abiiorwhor3 #The1975 pic.twitter.com/yB7NiaaABy — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) November 1, 2023

El setlist de hoy 👻 pic.twitter.com/m8GfAjQFRj — The 1975 México (@THE1975MEXlCO) November 1, 2023

“No one and I mean NO ONE does Halloween like The 1975. period,” wrote one fan on X while sharing a clip of The 1975’s The Ring scene.

no one and I mean NO ONE does Halloween like The 1975.

period. pic.twitter.com/NG4dlwlvz5 — tina ⎕ (@hazyheadbigcity) November 1, 2023

Another said: “The 1975 are the best performers of our generation. they have upped the bar for concerts because these are full fledged complex productions with a storyline.”

See more imagery from the concert and fan reactions’ below, as well as the setlist.

Little Caesers Arena

Detroit, Michigan

31st October 2023

8.30pm#The1975 pic.twitter.com/Y5Q5hgdYKV — The 1975 (@the1975) October 31, 2023

Ross MacDonald from The 1975 (let me know who took this!)#The1975 pic.twitter.com/gvSpYon2Ge — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) November 1, 2023

George Daniel from The 1975 📸 trumanboba/mattyfrnglomg#The1975 pic.twitter.com/7JprT1QQ9Y — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) November 1, 2023

adam once again proving he’s the funniest member of the 1975 pic.twitter.com/kL74FAlPM5 — phonebox (@scaryssincerity) November 1, 2023

charli and gabbriette being iconic during people pic.twitter.com/AvvaN2RgY8 — katie 🥾🌍 (@sofar_alright) November 1, 2023

Setlist [via SetlistFM]:

‘The 1975’ (from ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’)

‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’

‘Happiness’

‘Part Of The Band’

‘Oh Caroline’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘A Change Of Heart’

‘An Encounter’

‘Robbers’

‘I Like America & America Likes Me’

‘You’

‘About You’

‘Hip To Be Square’

‘Be My Mistake’

‘TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME’

‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

‘Me & You Together Song’

‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’

‘The Sound’

‘Somebody Else’

‘Guys’ (Snippet)

‘I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)’

‘Love It If We Made It’

‘Sex’

‘Give Yourself A Try’

‘People’

