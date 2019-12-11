The 1975 reschedule European tour to finish working on new album

The 1975 have rescheduled their European tour in order to finish work on their upcoming fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

The ‘Love It If We Made It’ band were due to kick off a run of shows in February 2020 and release the record, which follows 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, on February 21.

However, they’ve now decided to push the shows back to October 2020, with the first rescheduled gig set for October 3 in Barcelona. At present, the UK shows in February 2020 remain unaffected.

A statement from their record label Dirty Hit confirms: “Due to the time needed to complete the recording of the upcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ we have made the decision to move The 1975’s EU tour from February 2020 to October 2020.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that everyone can make the new shows.

“We understand that this will be a cause of upset but rest assured the delay will make for the best shows possible.

“Thanks in advance for you understanding and we look forward to seeing you in October.

“All original tickets remain valid. For all those who cannot make the new dates you will be able to get refunds at your original point of purchase.”

Last month, The 1975 unveiled their latest single ‘Frail State Of Mind’ and unveiled the track’s video soon after.

The clip, which mashes up glitchy images that are equal parts futuristic and retro, featured an androgynous looking Healy surrounded by old school video screens. The NME review of the single said: “It’s unclear exactly why Healy is feeling the way he is in ‘Frail State Of Mind’ or why he always get[s] this way sometimes, but, if anything can ruin a good night out or set off a mental collapse, it’s anxiety and dread. “In that way, The 1975 have once again made something that speaks very realistically to our modern condition.”