The 1975 have today revealed the title of their next single from upcoming album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form.’

Earlier today (February 27), frontman Matty Healy confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing that ‘If you’re too shy (Let me Know)’ will be the next single.

The song, which NME recently described as “a horn driven uptempo bop” received its live debut in Nottingham on February 15 on the opening night of their UK tour.

You can see Healy’s tweet and listen to the song live below.

‘If you’re too shy (Let me Know)’ is up next 💕 🎶🎵 — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers confirmed her upcoming feature on The 1975’s new album in an interview in which she also spoke about her friendship with Healy.

Bridgers spoke about her involvement to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe for the New Music Daily feature on Apple Music shortly after the release of her new track ‘Garden Song’.

Asked about how she was asked to collaborate with The 1975 on ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, Bridgers revealed that she and Healy began their friendship by sending each other direct messages.

“We started DMing… Matty told me he was a fan, and then it turned very quickly from talking a tiny bit to then completely no talking to just memes back and forth for months,” Bridgers explained. “He has very good taste in very obscure nerdy memes.

“And then I met all of [The 1975] and they’re the sweetest and I can’t wait.”

Writing about The 1975’s show at the O2 in London last weekend, NME said: “With anthems that turn millennial dread into cathartic communal joy, choreography to challenge that of David Byrne, mind-bending visuals of memes and sloganeering, it’s definitely the most exciting time be in the same vicinity as The 1975.

“New songs from the upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ suggested that the best is yet to come. We’re genuinely lucky to have this band.”

‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ is set for release on April 24 via Dirty Hit.