The 1975 say details of “biggest UK show” will arrive next week

The 1975 say details of their “biggest UK show” will arrive next week.

The band, who have just wrapped up their UK tour, shared details of the news today (February 12) across their social media channels.

Writing on Instagram, the band said they would announce details of their biggest UK show tomorrow (February 13) and encouraged fans to sign up to a link in their bio for news of the upcoming gig. You can see the post here:

Last week, The 1975 also announced a new ‘At Their Very Best’ show in Paris this summer.

The band will perform at the capital’s Olympia music hall on July 12; tickets for the show went on sale last Friday at 10am local time and can be purchased here.

Their recent UK tour saw a host of guest artists perform with the band including Lewis Capaldi, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX.

Reviewing their homecoming show in Manchester, which was awarded five stars, NME wrote that it was an “‘anti-nostalgic’ homecoming for a band at the top of their game.”

They were recently announced to headline Manchester’s Parklife Festival alongside Aitch, The Prodigy, Fred… Again and many more. Any remaining tickets can be purchased here.

Meanwhile, The 1975 were also announced as ambassadors of Record Store Day 2023 earlier this week.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 22 – where hundreds of UK independent record shops celebrate their culture with many exclusive vinyl releases and shop performances. As part of their role, the Manchester band will release a live performance with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on vinyl for the first time on this year’s Record Store Day.

At last night’s BRITs, the 1975 won the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act.