The 1975 say UK tour news is coming next week

The 1975 have said that news about an upcoming UK tour will arrive in the coming week.

The 1975 are gearing up to release their fifth studio album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which is set to arrive on October 14 via Dirty Hit. They’ve already previewed the record with the singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’.

Now, taking to Instagram, the band gave an update about when fans can expect to hear more about a UK tour.

Matty Healy and co said: “UK tour news, 1 week” and asked fans to sign up via a link here.

You can see the post below:

Meanwhile, the Manchester band will headline Reading & Leeds festival this weekend, having stepped in at the last minute to replace Rage Against The Machine. The band first topped the bill at R&L back in 2019.

Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn has since hailed The 1975 as “one of the most extraordinary things to happen to the festival”.

In a new interview with Music Week, Festival Republic managing director Benn has spoken about the process of booking The 1975 and acknowledged the disappointment from those who’d been hoping to see Rage.

“I’m shocked we got The 1975 booked so quickly,” Benn told the outlet. “I mean we have a close relationship with [the band’s manager and Dirty Hit boss] Jamie Oborne and [agent] Matt Bates who represent them.”

He continued: “And Matty and the band have been Reading Festival fans since, frankly, they were really too young to be here. We’d also been talking to them about arena shows. And they are touring in Japan at the moment, so they had a show ready to go.”

Benn went on to say that Reading & Leeds booker Jon Mac “probably went 48 hours without sleep” in an effort to secure ’75 for this year’s festivals.

He added: “And, look, we know The 1975 are a very different band to Rage, but you don’t really get much of a level of choice when a band cancels 10 days before a gig.

“Of course we will miss Rage, but I think having The 1975 is one of the most extraordinary things to happen to the festival.”

The twin event’s 2022 edition will also host headline sets from Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Dave and Megan Thee Stallion across two main stages.

You can check out the full stage times here, and find the latest weather forecasts for both sites here.