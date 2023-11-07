The 1975 share ‘At Their Very Best’ live album and announce vinyl edition

The 1975 have released an ‘At Their Very Best’ tour live album and announced a vinyl edition coming this month.

The band’s full live show from Madison Square Garden, New York on November 7, 2022 is now available across streaming services, after previously being released as an Amazon Prime Exclusive film.

The new album can also be purchased in physical format on double clear vinyl. It’s available to pre-order for £26 ahead of its official release on November 24. Alternatively, you can listen in full now on your desired platform or via Spotify below.

Advertisement

The tour highlight stop saw the band play most tracks from their recent album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ along with a selection of their greatest hits.

The 1975 At Their Very Best Live from Madison Square Garden

Out everywhere now.https://t.co/uvJ172kzjU#The1975 pic.twitter.com/SHNdmA0oci — The 1975 (@the1975) November 7, 2023

Reviewing the live show at Madison Square Garden, NME described it as “a raw and raucous night”. The five-star write-up added: “It’s the kind of night that only The 1975 could host, the type of evening that leaves you buzzing and remembering why you love live music in the first place, walking home and thinking aloud, as one fan did before heading towards the subway: “I didn’t know how much I needed that.”

The 1975 have also announced a 2024 UK and European ‘Still At Their Very Best’ tour, including four shows at London’s O2.

Back in September, frontman Matty Healy assured fans that the band weren’t splitting up, after it was announced that they are taking an “indefinite hiatus” after their global tour wraps.

Advertisement

Healy has faced extensive controversy this past year, having been banned from performing in Malaysia after their set was cut short during day one of the Good Vibes Festival in July, when Healy criticised the Malaysian government for anti-LGBTQ laws and kissed his bassist on stage.

He then delivered a lengthy speech regarding the situation during a show in Texas last month, where he said he was “fucking pissed off with this shit”.

The Malaysian government has announced that concert organisers must now have a “kill switch” to cut off performances that break guidelines.