The 1975 share second episode of ‘A theatrical performance of an intimate moment’

The 1975 have shared a second episode of their new video series A theatrical performance of an intimate moment – check it out below.

Last month, the band launched the new series with a short film that followed the band on tour. In the short film, Matty Healy meets fans on the street and works out. “You’re not a little girl, you’re a big strong man!” he tells himself while lifting weights.

Now in the second episode, Healy appears in front of a mirror and gets progressively more and more frustrated with himself as he struggles to enunciate a lyric from the band’s 2022 single ‘I’m In Love With You’.

“I would rip the fuck out of my band on the internet,” he says at one point. If I existed, I would hate me so much.

“I’d hate the band. I’d hate all this bullshit acting,” he adds, while smoking a joint in a bathroom, before looking scared at a knock on the door.

Check out the new episode, which also sees the band singing Shania Twain backstage at a gig, below.

The band are currently on the Australia and New Zealand leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ world tour in support of new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

This summer the Manchester group are due to play huge outdoor shows in London’s Finsbury Park, Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park and Musgrave Park in Cork. They’ll also headline TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, and Manchester’s Parklife.

See the remaining Australia and New Zealand dates below.

APRIL 2023

Monday 10 – Adelaide, AEC Arena

Tuesday 11 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 14 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 15 – Brisbane, Riverstage

Sunday 16 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 19 – Wellington, TSB Arena

Friday 21 – Auckland, Spark Arena