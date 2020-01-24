The 1975 tease new outdoor London show

The 1975 have teased that they’ll be playing an outdoor show in London later this year.

Posting on Twitter, the band confirmed that another date in the capital is on the horizon, with full details set to be released on Monday at 9AM.

// O U T D O O R L O N D O N S H O W – N E W S M O N D A Y – S I G N U P // L O V E https://t.co/QNTRaX5FOr pic.twitter.com/pVa3hcYa1Q — The 1975 (@the1975) January 23, 2020

Advertisement

It comes as the band finish up work on their fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, having recently pushed back the release date from February to April 24.

Last week, the band’s manager Jamie Oborne told NME that the band are “reaching the finish line” on the record – and that it’s sounding “seminal” and “fucking bonkers.”

Next month also sees The 1975 head out on a UK and Ireland arena joined by Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee.

They will also perform at the NME Awards, joining previously announced performers Yungblud and Beabadoobee. The band will be providing a grand finale to the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton where they will close proceedings on February 12 with an epic five-song set. More huge live performances for the NME Awards will be announced in the coming weeks.

The band have also received multiple nods in the full list of nominations for the NME Awards 2020, which was revealed today. Among the likes of FKA twigs, Billie Eilish, Slowthai, Foals, Lizzo, Charli XCX, AJ Tracey and Stormzy, Matty Healy and co scored a number of nominations – including Best Band In The World, Best Song In The World and Best Festival Headliner. Healy was also recently named by NME as one of the key 10 artists who defined music in the last decade.