The 1975 tease new UK headline shows: “It’s gonna get weird!”

The 1975’s Matty Healy has teased that the band are planning on announcing some “weird” new UK headline shows.

The frontman hinted to fans that a new tour is on the way during the band’s set at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow yesterday (July 9). He also confirmed that the group have already designed a whole new show for upcoming appearances, and that it will see the members bring a slightly different approach than fans are used to.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is no stopping The 1975,” he declared towards the end of the set (via Reddit), addressing the crowd after performing ‘Love It If We Made It’. “We have written a new show and we’re only gonna do a few dates in the UK, but of course, some of the dates are going to be right here in Glasgow.”

He continued: “You will have the chance to see The 1975 still… at their very best… It’s gonna get weird! And it’s gonna get a little bit dark! I hope to see you there.”

Although details on the upcoming live shows remain vague, it is expected that the upcoming string of UK shows will follow on the heels of the recently shared US dates that the band are set to play later this year.

Announced last month, the Manchester four-piece confirmed that they would be performing dates between September and December in a new tour called ‘Still… At Their Very Best’. The new shows will mark a follow-up from their current ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, which kicked off last November and wraps up next month.

In other 1975 news, the band recently performed at the 2023 edition of Madrid’s Mad Cool festival. Taking to the stage on Thursday (July 6), Healy and co. played a series of fan favourites at the opening night, and delivered a stripped-back show that highlighted the audience.

More recently, it was reported that the indie band are last-minute additions to the line-up for Reading & Leeds 2023. This follows the abrupt departure from previously announced headliner Lewis Capaldi, who confirmed that he would be cancelling all scheduled live appearances to focus on his mental health.

The remainder of The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour is set to continue on Wednesday (July 12) with a performance at L’Olympia in Paris, before the band head over to Singapore and Taiwan later this month.