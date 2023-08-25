The 1975 tease UK and European tour announcement

Posters have been spotted at Reading Festival, teasing a forthcoming UK and European tour announcement from The 1975.
The band are headlining Reading & Leeds this weekend, stepping in for Lewis Capaldi, who announced that he would be taking a break from all live performances for the time being following his Glastonbury showcase to focus on his mental and physical health.
At the shows, the band will be performing their self-titled debut album in full, which is also being reissued with rarities and unheard material next month. They previously played it in full at a Manchester gig in February.
Now, posters have been spotted at Reading signalling the imminent announcement of more tour dates as part of the band’s continuing ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. Similar images have also been found on the festival’s big screens.
As revealed on the poster, the tour will come to the UK and Europe in 2024, with dates seemingly to be announced on August 31.
See one of such posters below.
Later this year, The 1975 will take their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour back to North America, playing a host of arena gigs beginning in late September.
See the dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.
SEPTEMBER 2023
26 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
28 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
30 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego
OCTOBER 2023
2 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
5 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
7- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
12 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
17 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
20 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
22 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
23- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Arena
25 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
26 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
28- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
31 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
NOVEMBER 2023
2 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
3 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
5 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
8 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
10 – Philadelphia, PA, Well Fargo Arena
12 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
14 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
17 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
18 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
20 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens
22 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
26 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
27 – Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena
29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
DECEMBER 2023
1 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
2 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena