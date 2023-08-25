The 1975 tease UK and European tour announcement

Posters have been spotted at Reading Festival, teasing a forthcoming UK and European tour announcement from The 1975.

The band are headlining Reading & Leeds this weekend, stepping in for Lewis Capaldi, who announced that he would be taking a break from all live performances for the time being following his Glastonbury showcase to focus on his mental and physical health.

At the shows, the band will be performing their self-titled debut album in full, which is also being reissued with rarities and unheard material next month. They previously played it in full at a Manchester gig in February.

Now, posters have been spotted at Reading signalling the imminent announcement of more tour dates as part of the band’s continuing ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. Similar images have also been found on the festival’s big screens.

As revealed on the poster, the tour will come to the UK and Europe in 2024, with dates seemingly to be announced on August 31.

See one of such posters below.

Later this year, The 1975 will take their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour back to North America, playing a host of arena gigs beginning in late September.

See the dates below and buy any remaining tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2023

26 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

28 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center

30 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego

OCTOBER 2023

2 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

5 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena

7- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

12 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

17 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

20 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

22 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

23- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Arena

25 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

26 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

28- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

31 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

NOVEMBER 2023

2 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

5 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

10 – Philadelphia, PA, Well Fargo Arena

12 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

14 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

17 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

18 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

20 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

22 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

26 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center

27 – Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena

29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

DECEMBER 2023

1 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

2 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena