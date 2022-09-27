The 1975 to hold signing session at London’s Rough Trade East

The 1975 are set to make an appearance for a signing session at London’s Rough Trade East.

The band will drop into the record store from midday on Sunday, October 16, two days after the release of their new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

You can purchase tickets for the special signing here now. You can also pre-order/pre-save their fifth studio album.

The news comes after the band recently shared their new single, ‘All I Need To Hear’.

JUST ANNOUNCED@the1975 SIGNING at Rough Trade East The 1975 celebrate the release of the band’s fifth studio album 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language', released on October 14th via @DirtyHit. TICKETShttps://t.co/vBwWGeRaT2 pic.twitter.com/THOyJxaTfi — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) September 27, 2022

Speaking to Apple Music 1 about the track, frontman Matty Healy explained: “A lot of my songs require me to perform them, but I think that I’d love to hear Joe Cocker [sing this] – not that we could have that, but it feels like one of those songs where it’s like I’ve stepped out of the Matty-ness of everything.”

He continued: “And it’s something that Adele could sing… it would make total sense, and she wouldn’t have to talk about jacking off or what [The 1975’s] usual subject matter is.”

Healy also performed a solo version of ‘All I Need To Hear’ when he supported Phoebe Bridgers in Los Angeles last October.

It follows on from the recent tracks ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.

Meanwhile, The 1975 are set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in January 2023 following a string of North American concerts this November/December. You can find any remaining tickets here (UK) and here (NA).