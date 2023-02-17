The 1975 to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

The 1975 will appear as the musical guests for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live next month.

The band are set to perform on the sketch comedy show on March 11, with actress and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega serving as the host. It will mark The 1975’s second appearance on the show, having performed their songs ‘The Sound’ and ‘Love Me’ – from ‘I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It’ – during an episode in 2016. Ortega, meanwhile, will be making her SNL debut.

Also named on SNL’s upcoming musical guest roster is Jack White, who will perform for a fifth time on the show on February 25 while actor Woody Harrelson hosts. The following week (March 4), Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce will share the SNL stage with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

The 1975 will appear on SNL in support of their 2022 album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which they’ll resume touring throughout Europe and the UK in July. “After a phase of experimentation, the band’s fifth album is succinct, cuttingly self-aware, and boasts some of their most-direct pop hits in years,” NME wrote of the album in a four-star review.

Additional artists featured on SNL’s musical program this year have included Sam Smith, Lil Baby and Coldplay, the last of whom performed ‘Human Heart’, ‘The Astronaut’ and ‘Fix You’ alongside a choir. Coldplay’s episode was hosted by The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal, who performed a Mario Kart-inspired skit parodying the HBO show.