The 1975 to play tiny Manchester gig next year

The 1975 have announced a tiny gig at Manchester’s Gorilla for February 2023.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Matty Healy said: “Hello everybody, we are playing a show in Manchester on the 1st of February at Gorilla. And all the money will be going to War child so try and get tickets for that one.”

Healy also confirmed that the show’s capacity will be around 550, though no further ticket details have been announced yet.

The venue told fans to “follow us/set alerts/stick about for more info” regarding the show.

The venue has also tweeted to warn people of fake ticket sales. “We are aware of people trying their luck and promoting tickets for sale for The 1975,” they wrote on Twitter. “This is false information. No tickets of any kind have been released.

“Do not buy tickets from anywhere for any show unless advertised directly by us.”

In September The 1975 announced their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates, with Scottish singer-songwriter Bonnie Kemplay – who previously covered the band in BBC Radio 1’s ‘Introducing’ live lounge – recently confirmed as support for those shows.

The UK and Ireland leg of the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour will kick off in January 8, 2023 in Brighton and run until January 30 in Belfast. Tickets can be purchased here.

The band are currently on the US leg of the tour. The show earned five stars from NME in New York and was described as an “unforgettable and cathartic night at Madison Square Garden”.

In October the band returned with their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, described by NME in a four-star review as Matty Healy and co “back to their very best”.

It continued: “After a phase of experimentation, the band’s fifth album is succinct, cuttingly self-aware, and boasts some of their most-direct pop hits in years.”