The 1975 to release another new track next week

Not long to wait for 'Notes...'

Tom Skinner
The 1975
The 1975's Matty Healy performs live. Credit: Getty

The 1975 are set to share another taste of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ next week.

Matty Healy and co. are due to release their fourth studio album on February 21, and have so far previewed the project with ‘Frail State Of Mind‘, ‘People‘, and a new incarnation of ‘The 1975‘.

As the ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships‘ follow-up edges closer, The 1975 have now confirmed that another song will arrive next Thursday (January 16).

Appearing as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record, the as-yet-untitled cut will premiere at 7pm that evening on BBC Radio 1.

As the post above states, this broadcast will be a special “live” edition of the station’s Hottest Record feature.

One fan account on Twitter claims that the new single will be ‘Me And You Together Song’, previously described by Healy as a “really lovely” and “sad” number. See that tweet below.

Today’s announcement comes after The 1975 recently called on fans to appear in their next official video. On Saturday (January 4), the group’s label Dirty Hit requested that couples submit their details for a chance to star in the clip.

In December, The 1975 rescheduled their upcoming European tour in order to complete work on ‘Notes…‘. Next month’s UK shows remain unaffected.

The 1975 will play:

February

15 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
19 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
21 – The O2 Arena, London
23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
25 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
26 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
29 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

March

1 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
3 – 3Arena, Dublin

 

