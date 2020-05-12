The 1975 to release new single ‘Guys’ tomorrow evening

The 1975 are set to release yet another new track tomorrow evening in the form of ‘Guys’.

Matty Healy and co. premiered the upcoming ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ song during their UK arena tour back in February, where they also played recent single ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’ for the very first time.

With their new LP due to arrive on May 22, the band have now confirmed that ‘Guys’ will be available to stream from 5pm tomorrow (May 13) – shortly after receiving its debut play on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.

Along with the today’s announcement, The 1975 also shared the single’s official artwork – you can check it out below.

// G U Y S – T O M O R R O W – 5 P M B S T // @Beats1 @zanelowe L O V E pic.twitter.com/5OoSQrXBqV — The 1975 (@the1975) May 12, 2020

Yesterday (May 11), the band announced the rescheduled date for their huge Finsbury Park show which had been shelved due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It will now take place on July 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, Pale Waves, Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo were among the acts to cover The 1975 on an online tribute show last week. The event was live-streamed via The Face‘s official Instagram page on Thursday evening (May 7).

In a five-star review of ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, NME said that the band had crafted “something deep and sprawling and occasionally silly to dig deep into over many listens, during which your favourite track will shift on a daily basis. Something that requires time and attention – something just right for now.”