The 1975 will treat fans to a new song on Friday (April 3) titled ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’.

Jamie Oborne, the band’s manager, confirmed recently that a new track was “days away” although he did not specify which one. Today (March 30) the group revealed via social media that ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ will be the next song shared from their forthcoming record ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

// J E S U S C H R I S T 2 0 0 5 G O D B L E S S A M E R I C A – F R I D A Y // L O V E pic.twitter.com/DM4dtCjeNb — The 1975 (@the1975) March 30, 2020

As Oborne stated last week, the new song would precede the band’s next official single, ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’, which Healy also confirmed.

The news arrives on the same day the band revealed May 22, 2020 as the final release date for ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. The record has faced several delays; it was originally scheduled for February 21 but after another set-back it was then postponed until April 24.

‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ has been played live by Healy in the past. See an acoustic performance of it from April 2019 below.

More recently, Healy played the song for Sydney’s Acoustic Bushfire Relief Concert on February 4.

In addition to the confirmation of a new release date for ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, The 1975 also shared the album’s artwork and its 22-song tracklist.

Meanwhile, earlier this week fans were asked to contribute to a new video.

A message gives four different options for those wishing to contribute, asking fans to “share a random anecdote about something you experienced recently”, send in a video of “your creative expression”, share what three feelings “encapsulate the present”, or share a video that “makes you proud or makes you laugh”.