Is new material about to drop? Fans react to The 1975’s social media blackout

It looks like something from 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is on the way

The 1975 have sparked speculation that they could be set to drop new material imminently after deleting all traces of their social media.

The band released acclaimed third album ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships‘ last year (which was also named as NME’s Album Of The Year), and have been teasing that material from its follow-up ‘Notes On A Conditional Form‘ is set to come soon.

Now, as they did before announcing ‘A Brief Inquiry‘ and with their second album ‘I Love It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It‘, the band have now erased their social media presence from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This comes after yesterday saw the band and their label share what appeared to be artwork from something called ‘Wake Up!’ from ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and excitement on the next phase of the ‘Music For Cars’ era.

The band are believed to be dropping a new single at least before their string of summer festival shows in the UK.

“I’ve realised it’s never going to be a continuation or an association with ‘A Brief Inquiry’,” Healy told NME of the next album. “It’s a completely different record. Six months now is the same as what three years was before. Think about the amount of shit that happens in six months’ time. It will be a different thing and a different time.”

The 1975 return to the UK to headline Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 over August Bank Holiday weekend.