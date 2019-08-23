"Notes On A Conditional Form, cheers"

The 1975 played new unreleased music from upcoming fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ tonight.

The band released ‘People’, the first single from the album, yesterday (August 22), and opened their Reading set with it earlier tonight.

Mid-way through the set, after a rendition of old track ‘The City’, yellow imagery came up on the screens and Matty Healy simply said: “’Notes On A Conditional Form, cheers,” before the band premiered a new, groove-led instrumental track that looks set for the album, due out in February 2020. Watch footage of the new song below.

In an NME review of ‘People’, Thomas Smith said: “Last month, The 1975 released a protest song. Featuring climate-change activist Greta Thunberg, the message was clear: we’re pissing this planet up the wall. “Everything needs to change, and it has to start today,” she says on the twinkling reworking of the band’s intro track. “So, everyone out there, it is now time for civil disobedience. It is time to rebel.”

“The 1975 have heeded the message. Their new song, ‘People’ is a complete act of sabotage and rebellion. A push-back to the naysayers and the critics who dismiss them throwaway pop music, and an act of self-vandalisation to rip it up and start again. They want to start a revolution, man.”

Read NME’s new Big Read interview with the band’s Matty Healy here.

Check back for a full review of The 1975’s headline set at Reading Festival later tonight.