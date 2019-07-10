The 1975 announce new US tour dates

The band will hit the States in November
The 1975 have announced a new set of US tour dates — check out their full tour schedule below.
The Manchester band are touring in support of their 2018 album ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’, while their next record, ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, is expected to arrive in the autumn.
The 1975 have today (July 10) announced a number of new US gigs, starting in Camden, New Jersey on November 16 before wrapping the jaunt up in Broomfield, Colorado on December 1. Tickets for these new US shows can be requested now by heading here.
You can see The 1975’s upcoming tour dates below.
July
13 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
18 Meco Sesimbra, Portugal – Super Bock Super Rock
18-21 Benicassim, Spain – FIB
26 Salagriva-Trencin, Latvia – Positivus Festival
29 St. Petersburg, Russia – A2
30 Moscow, Russia – Adrenaline Stadium
August
1 Kiev, Ukraine – Art-Zavod Platforma
6 Vilnius, Lithuania – Vingio Parkas
8 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival
10-11 Buftea, Romania – Summer Well
23 Reading, England – Reading Festival
24 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
25 Glasgow, Scotland – Summer Sessions
30 Milan, Italy – Milano Rocks
September
1 Co Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic
6 Seoul, South Korea – Olympic Hall
8 Hong Kong, Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Expo
11 Manila, Philippines – Mall of Asia Arena
13 Bangkok, Thailand – Thunderdome
14 Bangkok, Thailand – Thunderdome
18 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
20 Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
21 Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre
22 Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
25 Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre Theatre
27 Perth, Australia – HBF Stadium
November
16 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
19 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
20 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
26 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena
December
1 Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center
Last week, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy spoke about the beef between his band and Imagine Dragons.