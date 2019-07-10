The 1975 announce new US tour dates

The band will hit the States in November

The 1975 have announced a new set of US tour dates — check out their full tour schedule below.

The Manchester band are touring in support of their 2018 album ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’, while their next record, ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, is expected to arrive in the autumn.

The 1975 have today (July 10) announced a number of new US gigs, starting in Camden, New Jersey on November 16 before wrapping the jaunt up in Broomfield, Colorado on December 1. Tickets for these new US shows can be requested now by heading here.

You can see The 1975’s upcoming tour dates below.

July

13 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

18 Meco Sesimbra, Portugal – Super Bock Super Rock

18-21 Benicassim, Spain – FIB

26 Salagriva-Trencin, Latvia – Positivus Festival

29 St. Petersburg, Russia – A2

30 Moscow, Russia – Adrenaline Stadium

August

1 Kiev, Ukraine – Art-Zavod Platforma

6 Vilnius, Lithuania – Vingio Parkas

8 Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

10-11 Buftea, Romania – Summer Well

23 Reading, England – Reading Festival

24 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival

25 Glasgow, Scotland – Summer Sessions

30 Milan, Italy – Milano Rocks

September

1 Co Laois, Ireland – Electric Picnic

6 Seoul, South Korea – Olympic Hall

8 Hong Kong, Hong Kong – AsiaWorld-Expo

11 Manila, Philippines – Mall of Asia Arena

13 Bangkok, Thailand – Thunderdome

14 Bangkok, Thailand – Thunderdome

18 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

20 Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

21 Sydney, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

22 Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

25 Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre Theatre

27 Perth, Australia – HBF Stadium

November

16 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

19 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

20 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

26 New Orleans, LA – UNO Lakefront Arena

December

1 Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

Last week, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy spoke about the beef between his band and Imagine Dragons.