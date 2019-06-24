The 1975 were an answer on US TV show ‘Jeopardy’ – but no one got it right

Oops.

The 1975 have proved their place in American culture after featuring as as question on hit US game show Jeopardy.

The long-running show is running its ‘Teen Tournament’, which sees teenagers aged between 13-17 and taking part.

Providing their clue, host Alex Trebek asked: “‘I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it was a No. 1 album for this ‘yearly’ band.’”

But it all took an awkward turn when nobody provided the correct answer, as the below clip reveals.

“I can’t believe the teens on jeopardy were told the whole album name for I like it when you sleep and that the band was “yearly” and no one said the 1975,” one Twitter user responded.

Another complained: “No one got the jeopardy question about the 1975 and i am truly disappointed :-(.”

If it’s any consolation to The 1975, it seems that Jeopardy contestants aren’t entirely versed up on their music knowledge. They struggled to identify Kendrick Lamar in 2018 and another seriously botched an answer about Radiohead.

Meanwhile, The 1975 will return to the UK this summer to headline Reading & Leeds festival.