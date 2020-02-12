The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The 1975 have won the Band Of The Decade Award at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The announcement was made shortly before the band played a ceremony-closing set, with Katherine Ryan saying during their introduction: “No artist has come to define the last 10 years more than these guys. They describe themselves as ‘millennials damaged by the internet,’ a sentiment shared by their millions of switched-on fans. But it’s nothing a few killer pop tunes can’t fix.”

Julie Adenuga added: “They relentlessly push the boundaries of what a band can be. From their artistic approach to the community that they’ve created, they constantly challenge the status quo. Add three seminal albums to the mix, and you’ve got the winners of the Band Of The Decade: The 1975.”

The 1975 also won Best British Band and the NME Innovation Award on the night.

The band were one of several acts performing live, following performances from Mura Masa and Slowthai, Beabadoobee, Yungblud, AJ Tracey and FKA Twigs.

